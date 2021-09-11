Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

