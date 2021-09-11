WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMG traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.