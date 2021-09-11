WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of American National Group worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.30. 61,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.