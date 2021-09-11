WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,383 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 361,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

