William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LHX opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.