William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LHX opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
