Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 22,236 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WLDN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $487.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.