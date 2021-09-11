Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

WPRT stock opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$744.73 million and a PE ratio of 26.57.

In related news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,608 shares in the company, valued at C$1,447,031.52.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

