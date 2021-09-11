Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,441 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.22 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

