Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 48,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 26,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

MA stock opened at $347.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.45 and a 200-day moving average of $368.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

