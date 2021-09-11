Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $475.63 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $503.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.