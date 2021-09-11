Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 316,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.