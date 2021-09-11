Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $20.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CXM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

