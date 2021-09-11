Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,473 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,476,000.

VONE stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.50. 49,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $211.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

