Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 550,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

