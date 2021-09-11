Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

