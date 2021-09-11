Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $79.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $79,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 630,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,906. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.