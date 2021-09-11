Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $16.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,887,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 2,296,739 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.