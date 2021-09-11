Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. 2,166,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,155. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72.

