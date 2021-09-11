Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $403,277.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $403,277.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00130089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00182820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.93 or 0.99985756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.22 or 0.07150626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00871336 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

