Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.