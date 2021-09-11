Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

ICLN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 3,954,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

