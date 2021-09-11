Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

