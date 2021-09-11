Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. 5,801,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,586. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

