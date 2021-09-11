Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $74.85 million and $1.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00162694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

