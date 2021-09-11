Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €58.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.17 ($61.37).

Shares of VOS opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.26. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 1-year high of €49.45 ($58.18). The stock has a market cap of $821.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

