VIG Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. VIG has a market capitalization of $829,448.71 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,733,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

