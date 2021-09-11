ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $15.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 1,295,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

