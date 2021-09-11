Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,130 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

