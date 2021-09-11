Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,071 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hilltop by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.