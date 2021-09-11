Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,585 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 412,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,489,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.