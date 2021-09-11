Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,557 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

