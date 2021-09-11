Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

