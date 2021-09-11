Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

INBX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

