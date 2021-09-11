Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $4,401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth about $626,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. CureVac has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

