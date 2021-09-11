Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

