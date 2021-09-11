Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

