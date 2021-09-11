Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

BXP stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

