Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $423,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

