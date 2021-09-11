Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

