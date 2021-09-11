Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 126,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

