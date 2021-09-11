Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,178. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

