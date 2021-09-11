Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,267 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.