Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 3,870 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

