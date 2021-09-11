Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 3,870 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
