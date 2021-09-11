Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $633,442.05 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VCYT opened at $48.66 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veracyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,121,000 after buying an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,015,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.