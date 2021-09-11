Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

