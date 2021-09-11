Vanilla Network Market Cap Hits $9.06 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $107,036.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $13.70 or 0.00030149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00182616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.09 or 0.99880127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.47 or 0.07117242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00907988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,063 coins and its circulating supply is 661,249 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.