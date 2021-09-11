Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $54,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of VT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 4,446,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,463. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

