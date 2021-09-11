Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VO stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.77. The stock had a trading volume of 807,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

