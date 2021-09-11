Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

