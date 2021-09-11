VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 336.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $272.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.04.

